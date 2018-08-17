Every year, about this time, I conduct a one on one conversation with each of the 21 elected members of the Chamber Board which we call Director Chats. The purpose is to get their sense of where the organization is at and where it’s headed. Let me share some of those insights with you through their own comments.
Membership outreach
- Let’s figure out how to invite and welcome entrepreneurs to our community. Folks need to know how to get through the hoops.
- We need to supply the information and support for those trying to establish new businesses, especially for young entrepreneurs.
- Would like to see our members be the Chamber’s billboard for membership.
- We should build pride in being a member. That will be a focus of the upcoming membership blitz.
- To create a bigger footprint in the community we need to focus on membership. Help them see what we do for them.
- Face to face time with our members is important.
- With our membership invoices we should include a small thank you card or membership anniversary celebration.
Advocacy
- Our chamber fights for a change in our community and looks at all sides of issues. A good example was the BEST bond healthy debate.
- Appreciate the process of determining how we take positions for the Chamber.
- There is a lot of LAT activity which seems very promising.
- The Chamber is an advocate for community and business.
- It’s good we are more involved with advocacy for business issues.
- LAT is huge, especially for small business. We are looking out for their interests. We should advertise that benefit better to them.
LAT is the Legislative Action Team of your Chamber.
Oops, it looks like I’m out of space, so we will continue this report next week.
