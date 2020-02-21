Isn’t it amazing how quickly time passes and what is important to community life changes? Do you remember Vollsted Volkswagen or the Emporium or the Hub in downtown Coos Bay? Change, that is directed with vision, can chart a course to a great future.
In a study about nations, it was asked, is a nation’s positive image of its future a function of its success or is its success a function of its positive image of its future? What they found was, in all cases, significant vision preceded significant success. Many nations began their climb to greatness without the right resources, population base or strategic advantages. What they did have was a detailed, extensive and significant vision of what they could become. This is also true about communities, businesses and even you. So, how about helping detail our vision for Oregon’s Bay Area.
What are the most noticeable differences you would like to see here in 2030? What would be different? How will the population mix differ from what it is now? What lifestyle changes have taken place? How will these differences affect your city? How will local government be different? What would it be like to live here? What would be the same?
I’m asking each of you to take some time, put some thought into it, and detail your 2030 vision for our home. Use some of your BOLD ideas in the plan. This is an open book test, so get as much help from your family and friends as you want. Please share your thoughts with me at the Chamber office prior to March 16th. I’ll compile that response and then share it with all of you. Your ideas are critical to our success. This is really the first step in creating our own future. So, do you have time for that? I hope so, because we, and our families, are the ones most invested in that future.
Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.