It’s spring! Isn’t it great to go to work and come home in the daylight? All over the small green leaves are budding out and the daffodils are sprouting by the road side. Our thoughts turn to yard work, barbecues and getting ready for visitors.
National Tourism Week is May 5 through May 11. Since we have company coming, a Bay Area Brigade has been organized to clean up Highway 101 on Saturday, April 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. We have the highway broken into areas to be covered by Pirates, Bulldogs or Lakers. When your three-hour shift is done, everyone will head for the CB Fire Hall for a free BBQ lunch and to find out which team will receive the Bay Area Brigade Trash Trophy for most stuff collected. If you don’t have a team and still want to help, come on down to the starting point on Saturday and we will match you up with a team to help make Oregon’s Bay Area sparkle!
At 7:30 a.m., Saturday, April 27, we will all gather at the NB Fire Station. At the registration site, besides signing your waivers, there will be 101 section maps, garbage bags, trash pickers vests and gloves available from ODOT and SOLVE. At the end of the event ODOT will collect all the trash bags.
If you think your business isn’t a tourist related, think again. In 2017, for example, Coos County visitors spent $25 million on ground transportation and motor fuel. They spent over $29 million in retail stores and another $25 million in grocery stores. In total, visitors spent some $271 million in Coos County.
So hey, let’s all get out and spruce up the Highway. Company is coming!
Remember our business is helping your business. And like us on Facebook.
Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email us at timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.