With fallen leaves clogging your gutters and frost on the windshield, we begin thinking about the New Year. At the Chamber, we begin our preparation for 2020’s opportunities and successes with the annual board planning session.
For the past several years we have used your input about what you see are the most important issues facing our community, how you think the Chamber has been dealing with them, and what you would like to have us address in the next year.
With that information and our Committee 2020 goals, the Chamber sets its Strategic Objectives for the next year.
Part of the success of that effort depends on leadership. The executive committee for 2020 was just elected so let me share that information with you.
- President — Todd Goergen — Boxcar Hill Campground
- President-Elect— Lonni Corona — Harmony Homecare
- Past President — Clark Walworth — Coquille Indian Tribe
- Vice President — Government Affairs & Economic Development—Rick Skinner— Superior Construction Consulting Services
- Vice President—Tourism & Membership — Lisa Farr — Farr’s Hardware
- Vice President — Communications & Community Outreach — Stacy Dewater — Star of Hope
- Secretary — Pam Plummer — Oregon Pacific Bank
- Treasurer — Donna Nichols — Jordan Cove LNG
Your community has succeeded as a result of people working together. Your Chamber of Commerce provides the perfect mechanism for continued community cooperation and success. So, come join us and be part of the team!
Remember our business is helping your business. And like us on Facebook.
Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email us at timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.