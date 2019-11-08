As a business person one of the most important things you do is get the word out about what you produce, its excellent value, your great staff and where you can be found. In today's world they call that networking. Here are just a few of the great networking opportunities your Chamber provides.
Business after Hours takes place the last Thursday of each month from 5 to 7 p.m. It's an opportunity for you to showcase your business, your staff and your products using an open house format with food and drink. Our Ambassadors welcome your guests. There's a short formal presentation, supplemented with tours of your operations by your staff. With turn outs which range from 40 to over 100, what a great way to introduce or re-introduce your business to the community.
The Wednesday Business Connection is held every Wednesday from September through May at the Mill Casino. Besides the main presentation there are many ways you can promote your business. Each week has a sponsor which is featured in all the event advertising during that week. The sponsor also gives a short explanation about their operations during their program. Generally, before the featured speaker we have an open mic enabling you to announce special sales, products new staff members or events. If unused by the WBC sponsor, we have a 10 minute business spotlight option available enabling you to give a more formalized report on your operations. Lastly, we end the session each week with the drawing of business cards to door prizes provided by member businesses who are recognized for the contribution.
Why not get serious about networking? Come take advantage of your Chamber opportunities.
Remember our business is helping your business. And like us on Facebook.
Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email us at timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.