The annual Chamber of Commerce Awards banquet is set for Saturday, Jan. 26. Besides acknowledging the officers, board members, and committee chairs for the past year, and introducing the members who will serve in those roles for the upcoming year, we have a variety of awards and recognitions which truly make this a community celebration.
We’ll talk more about the banquet as the time gets closer, but one of the main events of the evening, we need your help with right now. Citizen of the Year is an honor that is given to a member of our community who, by consistently giving of their time, energy and resources, has made Oregon’s Bay Area a better place to live. For 2017 that award went to Cricket Soules, who is best known for her work preserving and enhancing the Pioneer Cemetery next to MHS, the Veterans Appreciation Program each Memorial Day at the high school and middle school, and her active mentoring of high school seniors.
Additionally the Business of the Year award is given to a business that has exhibited excellence in products and customer service; contributed time, manpower and resources to community improvement projects; and made significant contributions toward a healthy economy through excellence in employee relationships and training. Last year the award went to Tower Motor Company, who actively promote a culture of community caring, while being successful and respected in their field.
So how can you help affect these two awards? By making a nomination for someone or a business which you think meets those standards. Nominations are now open through January 11 for both of these honors. Give us a call, look on the website or stop by the Chamber office on Central Avenue in Coos Bay and we can get the nomination forms to you.
Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email us at timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.