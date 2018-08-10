Folks talk about this time of year being the dog days, a period of inactivity in the hot summertime. But unless that dog is a racing greyhound, that’s not the way your chamber sees August. This is a big month for organizing, planning and setting the stage for our many activities that fill the fall. Let me share a few of those with you.
- Taking Care of Business X, (our bowling fundraiser) will be held Thursday, Aug. 30 at North Bend Lanes. It will be a great night of fun, fellowship and marginal bowling.
- Leadership Coos has finalized its 30th class, and is completing the program logistics to start Sept. 11.
- The annual online survey of our membership is scheduled for September with the results being used by the directors in our 2019 planning process.
- The Wednesday Business Connection will return Wednesday, Sept. 5. We are currently scheduling speakers for the entire WBC season.
- The 26th Economic Outlook Forum is set for Dec. 14. The initial planning meeting to identify speakers and businesses to participate will be held toward the end of August.
- We have been hard at work on ad sales for the 2019 Business Directory and Community Profile. If know one has chatted with you yet, you will hear more about this opportunity soon.
- And final preparations are underway for our fifth golf tournament Saturday, Sept. 22 once again at Bandon Crossings.
Lots of great things developing right now and lots of opportunities for you to be involved. Give me a call and we will get you into the action!
Remember our business is helping your business. And like us on Facebook.
Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email us at timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.