Over the years we, as a community, have used newspapers, radio shows and local TV to get the word out about our products and activities. The social media and smart phone boom has added a whole new dimension to communication. The last few years you have seen a little black and white square added to many advertisements. This is called a QR Code. When smart phone folk scan this, they are immediately taken to the business or organization’s website.
On all of our Chamber Member window decals this year we added a QR Code which anyone can scan. It will take them to our webpage. In an effort to showcase our members we have added a Member to Member advertising opportunity on the Chamber website. Once there, folks can click on the Member to Member specials page and see what great deals our Chamber members are offering. We want to make this THE spot to check before you go out to eat, make weekend plans, or buy new décor. We expect people to be coming back each month to see what new awesome deals our members are offering. So, Chamber member, I bet by now you want to know how you can get added to our Member to Member page, right? Just send us your flyer! That’s it! We will share it on our website and encourage the community to check it out.
Once the town crier was the best information source, at least for those near enough to hear, but with today’s internet you are connect with thousands. Let’s build this opportunity together.
Remember, our business is helping your business. And like us on Facebook.
Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email us at timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.