A momentous movie, to some of my generation, was Smokey and the Bandit. It introduced us to the Pontiac Trans Am. For over 25 years following that movie, I collected articles, pictures and books on the TA. I watched its styles and horsepower change. Finally, I found a late model in perfect shape, low miles and a great price. To everyone’s surprise, I brought it. At long last, a dream realized.
Over the years, your Chamber has been the source of many dreams realized. The Tourism Committee began with a focus to extend the seasons people come to visit us. They also believed tourism could become a significant part of our local economy. Their success has proved them right. Leadership Coos was formed to educate community members to the many facets of our area. It also had a goal to help produce the next set of community leaders. Today you find its graduates leading local business, government and agencies. The Legislative Action Team (LAT), in 2019, actively participated in the legislative long session striving to balance the challenges for business and community. The LAT developed a strong relationship with our legislators through the OSCC Chamber Day at the capitol, twice monthly teleconferences with them which we sponsor with the college, use of the Voter Voice issue response system and direct contact with their offices. Besides the state work, your LAT was actively participating in many local issues, to make a difference for you as your voice in government.
So, who will be the next “Legislative Action Team”, the new dream realized, of this coming Chamber year? Our community has many needs and opportunities that you, as a chamber member, can make happen. Come on down and we will find the Team for you.
Remember our business is helping your business. And like us on Facebook.
Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.