Good morning, this is Timm Slater with your weekly Chamber Minute.
So, do you feel the nip in the air or find yourself getting up in the dark now? Yes, summer is gone and fall has arrived. That means school, new clothes and football to many, but if you look around you’ll find a lot of other things going on.
We open October with the First Friday Wine Walk in Coos Bay. It’s an excellent social event which benefits a different good cause each month. On Saturday, Oct. 6, the Octoberfish celebration is at the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology. This time of music, food and fun supports the kids programs at Community Action. The second annual Salmon Run Marathon and more takes place the same day in Charleston, with the finish at Octoberfish.
Speaking of programs, you won’t want to miss our five Wednesday Business Connection luncheons. We start with Max Williams president of the Oregon Community Foundation, followed by a state representative candidate forum, then John Bacon of the SBDC and Mike Cloughesy of the Oregon Forest Resources Institute. We finish the month with a report on county operations from our three commissioners. So, that’s Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. in the Salmon room at the Mill Casino-Hotel.
The month concludes on a spooky note. You can hunt out your perfect pumpkins at Mahaffy’s pumpkin patch in Allegany. Then traditional trick or treating is sponsored by your local business neighbors in downtown Coos Bay on Halloween from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Treats will also be available from the Pony Village merchants later that evening from 5-8 p.m.
So, as we carve our pumpkins and watch the leaves turn, let’s be ready for the opportunities and events this fall presents to us.
Remember our business is helping your business! And like us on Facebook.
Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email us at timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.