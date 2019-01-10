COOS BAY — The United Way of Southwestern Oregon celebrates a new location and an Executive Director 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16. The open house and ribbon cutting will take place at the new facility located 186 N Eighth St. in Coos Bay.
Celebrate the 2018 accomplishments and look forward to 2019 and what is new. The Housing Action team will be onsite to answer questions and the North Bend High School Culinary Arts will cater the event. The Chamber ribbon cutting will take place at 5 p.m.
For more information, email info@unitedwayswo.org or call 541-267-5202.