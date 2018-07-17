COOS BAY — Canard Labs is changing its name to Happenstance Collective. You’ll still be able to find all of your Canard Labs favorites, everything from handcrafted soaps to organic skin care. The floor plan is opening up, and there are plans to include a larger selection of handmade, unique gifts. Find more stationary, baby gifts, gifts for men and specialty provisions.
Throughout the day you’ll have an opportunity to meet local makers from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at Happenstance Collective, 147 S. Broadway, in Coos Bay.
The schedule of events:
- Noon-2 p.m. Book Signing: Meet Tai Stith, local Oregon author of Hadley Hill and Abshire House.
- 2-2:30 p.m. Soap Making Demonstration with owner/maker Tanya Rasley: Watch Tanya make a 30 Pound batch of soap from scratch.
- 2:30-3 p.m. Soap Cutting Demonstration with owner Clay Rasley: Watch Clay cut our large batches of soap from slab to loaves to bars.
Enter to win a huge basket filled with Happenstance Collective goodies, valued at more than $400. Earn an entry with purchase.