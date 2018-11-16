SALEM — The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services has issued a cease-and-desist order against Helen Kyung Lee and Joany Inc., also known as Impact Health Inc., for forging consumers’ signatures on insurance documents, which violates the Oregon insurance code. The department, through its Division of Financial Regulation, is pursuing fines and seeking to revoke the licenses of Lee and Joany Inc.
Lee and Impact Health Inc. offered consumers a $50 gift card for filling out an insurance survey through either Facebook or Craigslist. The survey required consumers to provide a copy of their health care identification card with a valid effective date and member number. Lee, or representatives of Impact Health Inc., then forged consumers’ signatures on a form that identifies the consumers’ insurance agent, also known as an agent of record form. This allowed Lee to receive commissions from insurance companies without the consumers’ consent or knowledge.
Approximately, 1,600 Oregonians completed the survey in 2017, and more than 900 agent of record forms were filed as a result. The division has attempted to contact several consumers who filled out the survey. At least 12 have confirmed that their signatures were forged, and that they did not ask Lee nor Impact Health Inc. to be their agent.
“The division takes attempts to deceive both consumers and companies that serve Oregonians very serious,” said Andrew Stolfi, insurance commissioner. “We encourage everyone to be on alert for attempts like this to dupe consumers and businesses for financial gain, and to contact our consumer advocates if you believe you have been harmed.”
The division wants anyone that filled out a survey from Impact Health Inc. to do two things:
1. Contact your insurance company to confirm it has the correct agent on file for you. If you filled out the survey, but do not have an agent, confirm that your insurance company does not have one listed for you.
2. Oregonians who learn that the agent of record is not correct, contact the division’s consumer advocates at 888-877-4894 (toll-free) to report it.
This was a multi-state scheme. If you live outside Oregon and filled out a survey from Impact Health contact your state's insurance department to report it.
The division believes similar efforts exist to obtain consumers’ personal information. Be mindful of these schemes, and avoid them with these steps:
- Be suspicious of offers to receive gift cards or similar prizes for providing personal information. If it seems too easy to earn a prize, it is probably a trick.
- Do not give out your personal information by phone, email, or text. Government agencies, insurance companies, banks, and credit unions typically do not ask for this information unprompted.
To learn more about protecting yourself and your finances visit, dfr.oregon.gov.
Oregonians who have questions, concerns, or problems with an insurance or financial services company, agent, or broker can contact a consumer advocate at 888-877-4894.