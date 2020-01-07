COOS BAY — Bay Area Hospital has announced that Clay England has accepted the offer to act as the hospital’s chief human resources officer. He has been serving in an interim role since July 2019, after the retirement of his predecessor in April. England is excited about expanding and improving workforce development at Bay Area Hospital to make it the best place to work for current and future employees, according to a press release from BAH.
The hospital conducted a nationwide search with a number of highly qualified candidates over the last month. England impressed the executive team and the board of directors with his extensive experience in key human resource leadership roles at various hospitals including HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Illinois and Grady Health System in Georgia. He received his undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University, and has a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certification.
You have free articles remaining.
“I couldn’t be any more thrilled to serve as Bay Area Hospital’s chief human resources officer. I enjoy working at Bay Area Hospital, and I love the people I work with, the staff and community that we serve. My family and I recently moved to the area, and we are loving it here,” said England.
England has succeeded Bay Area Hospital’s former chief human resources officer, Suzie McDaniel, who had been in the position since 2009.