COOS BAY — Clark Walworth, the communications director of the Coquille Indian Tribe, has been named the 2019 President of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I’ve always wanted to help the community and be useful,” Walworth said. “It’s a great opportunity and I’m excited to see the chamber grow.”
The native Oregonian, who joined the chamber in 2009, said this year his theme for his term is “Step Up,” which is his personal challenge to members to step up their level of service and commitment.
“We have a great chamber of commerce in this town and there is so much it accomplishes,” Walworth said. “I’m asking the folks in the chamber to do a little bit more this year to help take us to the next level.”
Keeping along with the chamber’s goals, Walworth added this year the group will refocus on growing its membership and ambassador program as well as supporting key projects within the community.
Among those projects include restoring Portland air service to the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport and supporting businesses through the impact of the Jordan Cove Energy Project.
“If the Jordan Cove Project happens it’s going to have a big impact on businesses and there is a lot of opportunity to be had there,” Walworth said. “I want the chamber to help businesses prepare for that growth and deal with it successfully.”
Walworth has spent much of his career in the newspaper industry. For over 35 years, he worked as an editor, publisher and reporter at various newspapers including The World, The Times-News in Idaho and The Casper Star-Tribune in Wyoming.
In 2013, the University of Oregon alumni transitioned into public relations and began work as a consultant. Currently, he serves on Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club and as the communications director for the Coquille Indian Tribe.
“Someone once said, ‘No town was ever better than its businesses caused it to be,’” Walworth said. “It’s the idea that businesses make things happen in the community. We can help by strengthening those businesses and in turn strengthening our whole town.”