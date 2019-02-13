COOS COUNTY — Valentine's Day is here and local businesses are ready for the last-minute shoppers.
For those searching for flowers, chocolates or gifts, a number of local businesses want community members around the Bay Area to know they're stocked and ready to meet their needs.
A Valentines Day sale on chocolate Wednesday at the Coos Head Food Co-op in Coos Bay.
In one of retail’s busiest days, Julie Reed, the owner and lead floral designer of Ocean Breeze Flowers & Gifts in North Bend, said she has been planning for this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration for about two months.
“We began ordering flowers, specialty chocolates and gift items back in December for our displays,” said Reed. “We have traditional and non-traditional bouquets available now at various price points.”
According to Reed, one of her shop’s most popular items has been their candy bouquets, which combines different kinds of candy bars for parents looking to shower their children with a Valentine’s Day gift.
“It’s a great idea for parents who want to surprise their little ones,” said Reed. “We will go ahead and deliver them for free at their schools.”
Since opening last week, Darrell Folck, the owner and pastry chef of Darrell’s Devils Food in downtown Coos Bay, said the shop has seen a large amount of customers looking for high-quality chocolate, unique to this area.
“Right now we an assortment of chocolate, brittles and macrons,” said Folck. “We also have chocolate raspberries and hazelnut chocolate.”
According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), the average dollar amount spent per person this year for Valentine’s Day is projected to be about $160.
About 52 percent of consumers around the country are expected to purchase candy which puts it in the lead ahead of those buying flowers and jewelry, according to a poll by the NRF.
Cranberry Sweets’ general manager Jackie Schaisf said its store also is prepared for an influx of customers this year. Its Empire District location she said is stocked with Valentine’s Day themed gift baskets and candies. The prices for its arrangement range from $10 to $50.
“Our Valentine’s Day items are in stores only,” she said. “It’s been pretty busy so it best to come early.”