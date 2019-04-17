COOS BAY — Bahama Buds founder Gregory Allen was joined by dozens of friends, family and community members Saturday as they celebrate the opening of his newest business venture Bahama Boards located on 650 Ivy St. in Coos Bay.
The new shop features a wide range of surfing equipment and accessories including a diverse collection of kayaks, boogie boards, sand boards as well as standup paddle boards, skim boards and surf boards.
Store manager Christal Kralicek behind the counter Saturday at Bahama Boards, a surf and paddle, retail and rental shop newly opened in Coos Bay.
“I’ve wanted to open up this shop for quite some time now,” said Allen. “We live in such a beautiful area and so I wanted to have a place for families to come together get their equipment and go out to the beach.”
Customers looking to use boards only for a limited amount of time can do so with the shop’s rental options. With such a wide inventory on hand, Allen said folks can come in and select a board that best fits whatever recreational activity their interested in and rent it out.
In addition to boards, customers can also rent out wetsuits, safety apparel, accessories and locks. The rentals can last anywhere from two hours to two days and can be done in store or online.
“I really hope people come by and share with us what they want to see,” said Allen. “I’ll keep that feedback in mind when restocking and expanding our inventory instead of just guessing.”
In the near future, Allen said he is working on developing an outreach program that would teach children around the Bay Area how to build their own standup paddle board.
The program he added could also be extended to help veterans throughout the community looking to do some hands-on projects and occupy their time with an interactive hobby. Allen is also opening a second Bahama Boards later this month in Cannon Beach.
For more information on Bahama Boards visit https://bahamastyles.com or call the shop at 541-808-3535. Its business hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and by appointment only on Sundays.