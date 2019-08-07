COOS BAY — After a wonderful and fun 15 years Archie Davenport has retired from Coos Art Museum.
"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the staff, Director Steven Broocks, Museum Board members, and the hundreds of members, artists and friends that I have met over the years. I want to thank all of you for being part of my life and I hope to see you from time to time," stated Davenport in a recent release.
Toni Inman is taking her place as Coos Art Museum’s Office Manager/Exhibitions. You may reach her at tinman@coosart.org.