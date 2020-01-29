{{featured_button_text}}
Tom Saavedra of Bandon walks his dog Cashea on a hill above the above the airfield at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in Coos Bay as he waits for flight from Eugene carrying his wife in 2018. The airport announced Tuesday that United Airlines will resume its twice weekly summer nonstop service between North Bend and Denver on May 31, 2020. 

 Ed Glazar, The World

NORTH BEND — Southwest Oregon Regional Airport announced Tuesday that United Airlines will resume its twice-weekly summer nonstop service between North Bend and Denver on May 31. 

Sunday and Wednesday, roundtrip flights between Southwest Oregon Regional Airport and Denver International Airport will be offered between May 31 and Sept. 30 on United’s Embraer ERJ-175 jet aircraft.

The ERJ-175 provides passengers with a full-service cabin and has seating for up to 76 passengers, including 12 first-class cabin seats.

Flights will arrive in North Bend at 2:14 p.m. and depart for Denver at 3 p.m.

Tickets for the Denver-North Bend flights are available at www.united.com or by calling 800-8648331

Nicholas A. Johnson can be reached at 541-266-6049, or by email at nicholas.johnson@theworldlink.com.

