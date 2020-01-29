NORTH BEND — Southwest Oregon Regional Airport announced Tuesday that United Airlines will resume its twice-weekly summer nonstop service between North Bend and Denver on May 31.
Sunday and Wednesday, roundtrip flights between Southwest Oregon Regional Airport and Denver International Airport will be offered between May 31 and Sept. 30 on United’s Embraer ERJ-175 jet aircraft.
The ERJ-175 provides passengers with a full-service cabin and has seating for up to 76 passengers, including 12 first-class cabin seats.
Flights will arrive in North Bend at 2:14 p.m. and depart for Denver at 3 p.m.
Tickets for the Denver-North Bend flights are available at www.united.com or by calling 800-8648331