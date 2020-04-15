COOS BAY – The COVID-19 health crisis has been hard on small businesses, and food service in particular, as people stay inside and the government calls for businesses to close. There is hope, however, demonstrated by Darrell’s Devil Foods, a bakery that recently reopened after a temporary shutdown.
The bakery was closed for approximately 21 days. It reopened last week though, and business has been picking up. According to Shanan Folck, one of the owners of Darrell’s Devil Foods, their business model has always been built around take out.
“We pretty much transitioned into that really easily, going back to how we normally did it,” she said.
One challenge they are facing is having recently opened a dining area next door to the main store. Folck said their landlord has been really good about working with them though, and she doesn’t expect it to be a major detriment.
She added that they’re surviving thanks to their regulars and the customers who go there often. She said these are customers who, over the last year-and-a-half, are “all over them” if they’re open.
“Fortunately for that, we have a pretty good following here,” she said.
They have had to change their hours a little during the shutdown. While normally they would be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., they now operate from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Folck said this was to accommodate slower business and family time while everything is closed. They may also close early if they sell out of fresh pizza dough.
“It’s pretty much the same thing for us,” she said. “We just kinda shaved off a couple hours, so you’re not seeing us until 7 p.m. you’re just seeing us until 4 p.m. or we sell out.”
Folck said she sees light at the end of the tunnel that is the health crisis. She recalled seeing news that the west coast states are looking at possibly starting to reopen their economies possibly as early as next month, if the situation continues to improve. She said things should start getting back to normal if everyone hangs in for a few more weeks.
Darrell’s Devil Foods is currently set up with a table barring the entrance to the shop. If someone comes to the door, an employee will meet them outside to take an order and payment. Orders can also be called in by calling 541-808-9666 and picked up. All orders are adhering to social distancing recommendations.
Updates of product availability and specials are posted to the company’s Facebook page. Their menu, complete with special staples during the shutdown, is also available on Facebook.
“Thank you for showing us so much love and making us feel so wanted in downtown Coos Bay, we appreciate your business more than you will ever know,” said Shanan and Darrell Folck in a Facebook post when they reopened.
