COOS COUNTY — Bus services are up-and-running again in Coos County after a possible exposure to COVID-19 shut down operations at the Coos County Area Transportation District last week.
Officials with CCAT reported receiving information April 29 of its staff and drivers having been in contact with a frequent passenger who had come into contact with a community member who tested positive for COVID-19.
David Hope, the general manager at CCAT, said its team responded immediately after receiving the information and closed down its operations and services following guidelines outlined in its “Contagious Virus Response Plan.”
After disinfecting its buses over the weekend and directing staff and drivers to self-isolate for at least three days, Hope said services have returned to Coos County effective Monday, May 4.
“There were no major issues, “said Hope. “Everyone came back to work and is healthy.”
According to Hope, drivers and staff are being closely monitored for symptoms consistent with the novel coronavirus, as well as following safety guidelines put in place by state and federal health officials to stop and prevent its spread.
The procedures CCAT staff followed last week will be followed each time a potential COVID-19 exposure is reported to both ensure the safety of its employees and the community members who ride the bus, said Hope.
As CCAT continues to offer bus services to community members amid the COVID-19 outbreak, its staff is also working to gain input from riders as it works toward planning a new route along U.S. Highway 42 between North Bend/Coos Bay and Roseburg.
The route, which is expected to operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays, was made possible through grant monies provided to CCAT by Oregon’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund, said Hope.
According to Hope, CCAT is currently working on completely a feasibility study on the route which it will submit to ODOT later this year. Information gathered from an online survey, which is posted on its website, will also be used toward identifying the best times and fare amount it should charge to riders for the new route.
With COVID-19 restrictions still in place throughout the state, it’s unclear at the moment as to when the new route will become available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In