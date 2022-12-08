Amee Springsteen, director of Miss Coos County, sorts through gifts donated during Bus Jam at the North Bend Bi-Mart. Springsteen said after a slow start, donors came through in a big way, with more than 4,000 gifts donated in North Bend with several hours still to go. The gifts donated in both North Bend and Coos Bay will be sorted through and set up so parents can “shop” for Christmas gifts for their children next weekend.
Representatives from Three Rivers Casino and the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians unload gifts that were collected at the casino over the last month during Bus Jam on Saturday. The casino offered free play to any guest who brought in a gift to be donated to Bus Jam and administrators from the casino also pitched in money and bought gifts. The casino brought an SUV and a van full of food and presents.
A down economy has made it a tough Christmas season for many in Coos County, which makes the work done by volunteers for Bus Jam even more important this year.
On Saturday, that work began to pay off as people showed up in droves to stuff school buses in front of Bi-Mart in Coos Bay and North Bend.
In North Bend, the Bus Jam volunteers, many from the Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club and K-Dock, the two sponsors of the event, hoped for 2,500 gifts to be delivered in the five hours Bus Jam was collecting toys.
But that goal was shattered early in the day. Before 1 p.m., more than 4,000 gifts had been brought to the bus, completely filling one school bus and coming close to filling another.
Stephanie Kilmer, who has volunteered for Bus Jam each of the 21 years it has been around, said seeing the gifts flow in was quite a relief.
“The ask has been overwhelming this year,” Kilmer said. “They’re struggling. There’s just not enough left in the paychecks after the essentials.”
Kilmer said through the years, she has seen Bus Jam save Christmas for many families, with that number climbing in 2022.
“We’ve been doing this long enough where people have had to decide whether to pay the heating bill or get presents,” Kilmer said. “This stretches it for those parents.”
In Coos Bay, the highlight of the day is when Bykes for Tykes showed up with a whopping 260 new bicycles that were donated to Bus Jam. The motorcyclists who support Bykes for Tykes raise money all year to purchases bicycles of all sizes for children.
It took nine pickup trucks overflowing with bikes to make the delivery to Coos Bay, with dozens of motorcyclists following behind.
In North Bend, several organizations brought collections of gifts. One donor gave close to 200 kites, another brought dozens of dart boards.
One of the biggest donors was the Three Rivers Casino, which came to Bi-Mart with a large van and an SUV loaded with toys and food.
For the last month, the casino has run a special where any guest who brought an item for Bus Jam inside received $5 in free slot play. That results in hundreds of toys and boxes of food being delivered to stuff the bus.
After all the gifts were collected, they were taken to the Boys & Girls Club where volunteers began the process of sorting and stacking the gifts in age groups for parents who will come Saturday to “shop” for Christmas.
Kilmer said the allotted time slots for Bus Jam filled up quickly this year, so the organizers decided to add 120 more slots to meet the growing need. Registration is open through December 8 at busjam.org.
