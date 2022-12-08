Bus Jam 1

Amee Springsteen, director of Miss Coos County, sorts through gifts donated during Bus Jam at the North Bend Bi-Mart. Springsteen said after a slow start, donors came through in a big way, with more than 4,000 gifts donated in North Bend with several hours still to go. The gifts donated in both North Bend and Coos Bay will be sorted through and set up so parents can “shop” for Christmas gifts for their children next weekend.

 Photo by David Rupkalvis/For The World

A down economy has made it a tough Christmas season for many in Coos County, which makes the work done by volunteers for Bus Jam even more important this year.

On Saturday, that work began to pay off as people showed up in droves to stuff school buses in front of Bi-Mart in Coos Bay and North Bend.

Bus Jam 3

Representatives from Three Rivers Casino and the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians unload gifts that were collected at the casino over the last month during Bus Jam on Saturday. The casino offered free play to any guest who brought in a gift to be donated to Bus Jam and administrators from the casino also pitched in money and bought gifts. The casino brought an SUV and a van full of food and presents.
Bus Jam 2


