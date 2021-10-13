As of October 6, burning within the Reedsport city limits is allowed. Burn permits are required
The Reedsport Volunteer Fire Department’s Burn Permit Officer continues to monitor all burning within the city limits to ensure that all burning is done on authorized days, to meet both local, state and federal guidelines and to control smoke intrusion.
All burning within the city limits requires a burn permit. Call the fire department, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon at 271-2423. Those who wish to burn on the weekends, call on Friday.
There is no charge for this service. Permitted burning includes the use of burn barrels, and debris burns, (for scrap wood or woody material). Burning of household garbage is strictly prohibited.
“Warming fires,” otherwise known as campfires, fire pits or commercially purchased containers, (for cooking, or other non-debris burning activities), doesn’t require a permit. The city asks that you burn safely and responsibly. Do not leave the fire unattended, put it out completely when finished and carefully watch the direction of the smoke coming from your fire which is regulated by City Ordinance 6.08.020 (J)
For more information go to www.cityofreedsport.org and click on the fire department link.
