WINCHESTER BAY — When the Douglas County Parks Department contacted the Reedsport Fire Department offering four buildings to burn in the Umpqua Dunes RV Park, Dan Wilmarth was quick to say yes.
“This is the most valuable part of training we can get,” said Wilmarth, a captain in Reedsport’s fire department and its training officer. “There’s only so much you can learn from a book.”
And in Reedsport, where the fire department has just one paid employee, the opportunity to burn a few buildings in a learning experience was a gift.
Reedsport’s firefighters were joined Monday by colleagues from the Winchester Bay, Gardiner and Hauser departments burning one of the four buildings in the RV park in Winchester Bay.
They will burn the other three Saturday, when Lakeside will join in the invaluable opportunity.
Monday’s exercise involved a small cabin.
Officials set a fire in one room and let it fester until smoke filled the air. They brought in a group of four relatively inexperienced firefighters so they could experience how the fire acted as it grew with Jordan Osborn, who helps Wilmarth with the training. After knocking the flames back, a second group got the same experience.
“They get to see how a fire progresses, how it develops into a rollover situation,” Wilmarth said.
The firefighters also got to experience what Wilmarth described as thermal layering, how smoke and heat layers differ as the fire progresses.
“This gives them an idea of what they will encounter in the real world,” Wilmarth said.
Monday’s burn-to-learn included about 30 firefighters from the four agencies.
When they return to the park Saturday, more firefighters are expected to join in. They will start gathering about 8 a.m. and spend several hours learning as much as they can.
The three buildings, next to each other, offer multiple opportunities.
“We will be able to do some forcible entry (drills),” Wilmarth said. “We will be able to simulate an attic fire on one of them.
Firefighters will be able to practice entering a burning building through a wall and simulate rescues.
“We will be able to get some technical training,” Wilmarth said.
Not that Monday’s training wasn’t great, too.
“The more training we get at live fires, the better it is,” said Capt. Lawrence Van Hoof of the Hauser Fire Department, who brought up two of his younger firefighters. “The guys get to see the adrenaline rush.”
Hauser invited the same departments to one of its own recent burn-to-learns.
“The cool part about all this is you get to see the working fires and you get to see how other departments react to the situation at hand,” Van Hoof said. “Every department does something different. They all have quirks that fit to their community’s needs.”
So the departments learn from each other.
“I would go into a fire with any of these people here,” Van Hoof said.
Gardiner Fire Chief Travis DelaVega also was grateful for the opportunity.
“(It’s good training for) fire behavior, to see what it does, since we’re such a small department,” DelaVega said.
His crew at Monday’s fire included his daughter, Skyler, who got her first chance to be in a burning building as a member of the department, something she had been looking forward to.
“I’ve helped out with stuff for a number of years,” she said.
DelaVega said he is excited Skyler wants to become a firefighter, too.
“It’s really cool,” he said.
Wilmarth was excited because Reedsport has six firefighters who have joined the volunteer corps in the past year.
He loves to see them get experience. Training is a passion that goes back to his college days.
He’s been with the Reedsport department for 17 years and went through the fire training program at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
It’s a natural that Winchester Bay and Gardiner join Reedsport in the training.
“We have auto mutual aid,” Wilmarth said. “If there is ever a fire, all three of us roll.”
That makes training together even more valuable, DelaVega said.
“Winchester Bay and Gardiner — we don’t have the manpower we should have,” he said.
Thanks to training sessions like the two this week, the members they do have will be better prepared for the real thing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In