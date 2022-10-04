Due to the change in local weather forecasts, Fire Chief Mitchell Allen has lifted the ban on outdoor burning effective September 28. As a precaution, free burn barrel permits are required for burn barrels and cement/stone burn pits during fire season in city limits, except campfires in a designated campground with a camp host. Limitations may be suspended as needed if cooler weather becomes the norm—watch the bulletin boards at the market, post office, and City Hall for notices of any changes.
Free burn barrel permits for property within city limits may be obtained by contacting the fire department at (541) 366-1344 or directly at the fire hall Monday-Friday. You may also request a permit by emailing fire@cityofpowers.com. Your city staff encourage you to keep outdoor burning to a minimum and to follow all required safety guidelines to ensure your fire is managed safely. This includes:
1. Minimum 10’ clearance between any burn barrel or pile and property lines, fences, buildings, trees, shrubs, or combustibles. Burn barrels must have a wire mesh screen that covers the barrel opening, with holes no larger than ½”. Barrels must be placed either on blocks or on bare ground with minimum clearance between combustibles.
2. No unattended fires. A responsible individual must be actively monitoring the fire from no more than 20 feet from the fire at all times.
3. Active water service with a garden hose is required to be located within 10 feet of the fire at all times for emergency extinguishing. A fire extinguisher and shovel are also recommended.
4. Fires must be completely extinguished at dusk.
5. Field or open burning must have a fire lane enclosing the burn area prior to ignition.
6. If winds appear to scatter burning ashes, cease burning until the wind subsides.
7. If outdoor temperatures reach 90 degrees F, cease burning until temperatures lower.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In