Due to the change in local weather forecasts, Fire Chief Mitchell Allen has lifted the ban on outdoor burning effective September 28. As a precaution, free burn barrel permits are required for burn barrels and cement/stone burn pits during fire season in city limits, except campfires in a designated campground with a camp host. Limitations may be suspended as needed if cooler weather becomes the norm—watch the bulletin boards at the market, post office, and City Hall for notices of any changes.

Free burn barrel permits for property within city limits may be obtained by contacting the fire department at (541) 366-1344 or directly at the fire hall Monday-Friday. You may also request a permit by emailing fire@cityofpowers.com. Your city staff encourage you to keep outdoor burning to a minimum and to follow all required safety guidelines to ensure your fire is managed safely. This includes:

