Burglary investigation leads to multiple arrests

Seized evidence held at Coos Bay Police Department

 Coos Bay Police Department

A recent burglary investigation resulted in three arrests and the recovery of stolen property at a home in Coos Bay.

On April 28, 2023, Coos Bay Police Department (CBPD) officers began an investigation into the burglary of a storage unit at Circle H Mini Storage, 1190 Newmark Ave in Coos Bay. The next day, a CBPD patrol officer contacted a suspicious man in a vehicle in the Empire area of Coos Bay.

