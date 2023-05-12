Burglary investigation leads to multiple arrests

A recent burglary investigation resulted in three arrests and the recovery of stolen property at a home in Coos Bay.
On April 28, 2023, Coos Bay Police Department (CBPD) officers began an investigation into the burglary of a storage unit at Circle H Mini Storage, 1190 Newmark Ave in Coos Bay. The next day, a CBPD patrol officer contacted a suspicious man in a vehicle in the Empire area of Coos Bay.
The man, Phillip Brazille, age 30, had an unusual amount of property in his vehicle which the officer suspected to be stolen. Surveillance video later confirmed Mr. Brazille, along with the same vehicle, to be the suspect in the burglary at the Circle H Mini Storage.
The patrol officer applied for and was granted a search warrant for Mr. Brazille’s home and vehicle. On May 7, 2023, CBPD and Bandon Police Department officers conducted a search warrant in the 300 block of S Wall St in Coos Bay. At the home, officers arrested 3 residents and seized over 150 pieces of evidence. Evidence included stolen property, 10 guns, passports and drugs, suspected to be fentanyl. Stolen property was recovered from the original investigation, along with items from many other thefts and burglaries throughout Coos County. Officers continue to release the stolen property back to owners.
The Coos Bay Police Department would like to thank the Bandon Police Department for their help during this case.
1. Phillip Brazille, age 30: Burglary 2, Theft 1, Felon in possession of a firearm and Felon in possession of a restricted weapon
2. Whitney Bell, age 30: Felon in possession of a firearm
3. Nicholas Braafladt, age 30: Felon in possession of a firearm, Violation of a restraining order
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In