The Bureau of Land Management named Steven D. Lydick as the new Coos Bay District manager on May 9, after 23 years of service in federal land management agencies across the country. As district manager, Steve will be responsible for the management of 312,000 acres of BLM public lands in southwest Oregon. Prior to the appointment, Lydick had served as the acting district manager since July 2020.
"Steve is committed to collaboration with external and internal customers and has managed several challenging resource issues for the BLM," said Barry Bushue, BLM Oregon/Washington state director.
Before joining the Coos Bay office, Lydick served as the branch chief for assessment and monitoring with the BLM’s National Operations Center in Denver since 2016. There, he focused much of his time on sage-grouse. From 2010 to 2016, he was the South River field manager with the BLM’s Roseburg District, and he previously worked as a legislative affairs specialist at BLM headquarters in Washington, D.C. Prior to joining the BLM, Lydick worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Geological Survey. He also spent a year on a congressional fellowship in Washington, D.C. working on senate staff.
“I got to know the Coos Bay District during my time as acting district manager, and I am really excited to take on this role in a permanent capacity,” Lydick said. “The district has tremendous opportunities to manage our resources for the benefit of present and future generations, as well as challenges that come with finding the appropriate balance in that management. I look forward to engaging with our many partners and stakeholders as we chart our course moving forward.”
Lydick is excited to return to Oregon with his wife Sylvia to enjoy all the area has to offer and to be closer to his family. He enjoys fishing, rafting, hiking, and cooking.
