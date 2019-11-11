{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND — The Bureau of Land Management will remove the docks from the water at the North Spit Boat Ramp on Wednesday morning, Nov. 13.

The agency stores the docks on the dry ground during the winter months to prevent stormy conditions in the bay from damaging the docks. The docks are put back in the water each spring to provide access for fishing, crabbing, clamming and other recreational opportunities.

The other facilities at the North Spit boat launch will remain open throughout the winter.

For additional information, contact the BLM’s Coos Bay District Office at 541-756-0100.

