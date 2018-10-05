COOS BAY — Bureau of Land Management Coos Bay District is lifting public use restriction on BLM-managed lands in Coos, Curry, and Douglas counties effective at 12:01 a.m. Oct. 6.
All public use restrictions will be rescinded on BLM-managed lands within the Coos Bay District. Previously restricted activities, such as campfires, using a chainsaw or equipment with a combustible engine and operating a vehicle off-road will no longer be restricted.
The use of fireworks, exploding targets, and incendiary and tracer ammunition is still prohibited on public lands.
The BLM advises visitors to be cautious with any activity that might ignite a wildfire. Always extinguish campfires completely and only build them in areas void of flammable vegetation.
For more information, visit the Coos Bay District Office at www.blm.gov/office/coos-bay-district-office or call 541-756-0100.