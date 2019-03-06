COOS COUNTY — Two timber sales were made at an oral auction Feb. 22.
According to a press release from the Coos Bay District of the Bureau of Land Management, it sold 4.3 million board feet of timber, worth around $282,000. This sale “supports working landscapes across the West,” the release said.
One of the pieces went to EZ Inc. for the “Beam Me Up” commercial thin timber sale, which will remove trees on four acres between two radio towers for the Coos County Sheriff’s Office. The removal of these trees will allow clear communication, the release said.
The second timber auction went to 3H Forestry and Land Management for the “Churchyard” commercial thin timber sale, located on Oregon and California Railroad Revested Lands in Douglas County, the release said. The Oregon and California Railroad Revested Lands are also known as O&C property.
“The money from the ‘Churchyard’ timber sale is deposited into the federal O&C fund, which in turn is shared with the 18-western Oregon counties that contain O&C lands,” the release explained. “These counties receive 50 percent of the receipts from the sale of forest products off O&C lands each year.”
These lands lie in checkerboard patterns through 18 counties in western Oregon and hold over 2.4 million acres of forests with diverse plants, animals, recreation areas, mining claims, grazing lands, and cultural and historical resources, the release said.
“Similarly, the 74,000 acres of Coos Bay Wagon Road lands lie in a checkerboard pattern in Coos and Douglas counties,” the release said. “Money from timber sales on these lands, including ‘Beam Me Up,’ are deposited into the Coos Bay Wagon Road grant fund, which is in turn used to pay an in-lieu of tax payment to Coos and Douglas counties each year.”
For more information, visit www.blm.gov/programs/natural-resources/forests-and-woodlands/timber-sales.