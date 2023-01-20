The first road race of the new year for the South Coast Running Club is Saturday, Jan. 21.
The annual Bullards Beach Run starts at 10 a.m. in Bullards Beach State Park.
The first road race of the new year for the South Coast Running Club is Saturday, Jan. 21.
The annual Bullards Beach Run starts at 10 a.m. in Bullards Beach State Park.
The event starts and ends in the large parking lot with restrooms just past the horse camp turnoff (beyond the campground and picnic area).
Events include 10-kilometer and 5-kilometer races, as well as a fun run for kids.
The 10K and 5K races both take runners near the historic Coquille River Lighthouse in the park (the longer one begins with a stretch to the park’s campground).
The entry fee is $15 for members of the South Coast Running Club and $25 for non-members who sign up early. The race-day fees are $20 for members and $30 for non-members. The fee for students is $5.
To sign up early and see maps of the course, or to register to be a club member, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.
The club has a number of events throughout the year, including:
March 11: Run of Two Cities (Coos Bay)
April 1: Salmon Creek Run (Powers)
April 22: Roseburg to Coos Bay Relay
June 10: Jennifer’s Catching Slough Classic (near Coos Bay)
July 4: Mayor’s Firecracker Run (Mingus Park, Coos Bay)
Aug. 12: Circle the Bay (North Bend)
Sept. 2: Sunset Bay Trail Run (near Charleston)
Oct. 7: Run Whiskey Run (near Bandon)
Thanksgiving Day: Turkey Trot (Coos Bay)
Dec. 9: Mac’s Run (near Charleston)
