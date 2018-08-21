COOS BAY — Gubernatorial candidate and Oregon State Rep. Knute Buehler, R-Bend, made a stop in Coos County on Monday promising to improve education, health care, homelessness and bridge the divide between rural and urban communities statewide if elected.
"Too many of the dollars now are bypassing classroom learning, and going right into pension accounts," said Buehler at press conference Monday at the Downtown Boardwalk . "We need to deal with our PERS spending problem in the state of Oregon and bring a solution that gets more of those dollars into the classroom."
Buehler said he will not approve a spending bill as governor until the PERS deficit undergoes fiscal reform. Such plans include requiring all state employees to participate in the PERS program.
Buehler said he doesn't believe Oregon's rural-urban divide is an 'immovable feature of the natural landscape." He aid it's an "artificial political divide resulting from policy, personnel and political choices made every day in Salem by elected officials and un-elected government employees. Buehler has an eight-point plan to bridge the current divide, including:
• Being an accessible governor by visting all of Oregon's 36 counties annually, holding town hall meetings.
• Encourage diversity in appointed government policymaking positions.
• Approve the Jordan Cove liquified natural gas terminal on the North Spit.
• Defend free trade and open markets for Oregon products
• Enhance business and education with 100 percent statewide high-speed broadband access by 2023.
• Be a champion for sustainable forestry and jobs.
Buehler also has plans to resolve the state's homelessness crisis. He has released a seven-point plan to deal with the ending of homelessness, including dedicating state Medicaid funds to community-based, street-level mental health treatment. Another plan point is to replace unhealthy, unsafe camps with 4,000 new supportive-housing beds by 2023. He said these beds will be for transitional use only and are meant to be temporary until the person can address his or her life.
"I want to temper compassion with responsibility taking a tough-love approach," Buehler said.
Buehler is a physician and a native Oregonian who grew up in Roseburg.