COOS BAY — “As we work through the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to find new ways to do old things,” wrote the City of Coos Bay in a press release, inviting the public to participate in the budget process.
The Tuesday press release said that the budget process was in full swing for many municipalities during the initial days of the pandemic and finding a way to continue that government process “became our priority.”
“Local Budget Law requires notification of the public and access to participate in the budget process through meeting attendance and public comment,” the release said. “Public input is vital to adopting a budget that best serves its citizens. Governor Kate Brown’s Executive Order #20-16 provides for alternatives to public participation in the budget process, while municipalities still comply with previous Executive Orders which limited gatherings and required social distancing.”
The City of Coos Bay began live streaming council meetings via Facebook Live last fall and now has extended this to a virtual meeting platform through Microsoft Teams.
“This accommodates remote attendance of most, if not all, council members and staff while still broadcasting to the public in a manner that also allows for public comment,” the release said. “The city has held all April 2020 council sessions via Teams and will extend the use of Teams to the annual budget committee meetings (City of Coos Bay and Urban Renewal Agency).”
These budget committee meetings will be held May 14 at 6 p.m.
“We will begin with discussing the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget for the Urban Renewal Agency followed by the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget for the City of Coos Bay,” the release said. “The public is encouraged to attend both meetings (via Teams live stream links below), as well as to provide written input prior to the meetings.”
The proposed budgets are available for review on the city’s website at http://coosbay.org/departments/finance or by contacting the Finance Department at 541-269-8915 or finance@coosbay.org.
Written public comments will be accepted until 10 a.m. on May 14. All comments must be sent to jmickelson@coosbay.org, fax 541-267-5912, or put in the drop box at the front entrance to city hall.
“All public comments will be addressed during the live stream virtual budget committee meetings,” the release said.
The live stream virtual meetings can be attended at the following links:
• URA, 6:00 pm 5/14/2020: URA FY 2020-2021 Budget Committee Meeting
• City, immediately following completion of the URA meeting beginning at 6:00 pm on 5/14/2020: City FY 2020-2021 Budget Committee Meeting
