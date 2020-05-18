COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Budget Committee approved a $2.5 million increase to the city’s overall budget last week.
The $72 million budget will be submitted to the Coos Bay City Council for final approval next month.
On Thursday, May 14, the committee discussed each of the city’s 24 budgets, which cover the funding from police to wastewater to building maintenance to streets.
The impact of the novel coronavirus on funding was discussed, particularly in regards to the hotel/motel fund. The budget was drafted with the assumption that revenues from hotel/motel taxes on short term rental businesses would drop by 17%. The budget also assumed that there would be an impact on the city’s share of the gas tax, which is paid by the state, and to the city’s ability to collect revenues from property tax. The proposed budget assumed a 7% drop in property tax revenues for this reason.
City Manager Rodger Craddock admitted that the estimations were difficult to create, as it was unclear how the virus would affect the upcoming tourist season.
Still, he was hopeful. “We’re rural. We have clean, fresh air and not a lot of COVID-19 cases. Good or bad, we think people will come to the coast.”
He suggested that more urban areas, such as the Willamette Valley and Portland, would struggle more with tourism losses and that the fire season in the rest of the state could determine tourism levels over the summer.
Craddock also suggested that the city could adjust for lower-than-anticipated revenues by cutting back on certain projects normally funded by the hotel/motel fund. These included events like the July 4 celebration — which will be discussed this week — transferring the costs for the Sun Museum Building’s façade work to the Urban Renewal Agency and cutting back on funding for other events which may not be possible to hold during the pandemic.
He said the city had the capacity to cut up to 40% of this type of expenses, should the need arise.
Revenues
Revenues for the upcoming year are estimated at $72,080,008. The proposed budget for expenditures initially matched this exactly. This reflects an increase over the previous year’s budget of $2.5 million. While most revenue estimates dropped, payments from the Revenue Bond Fund are estimated to bring in $14.88 million next year, an increase of nearly $6.4 million.
General fund revenues for the 2020-2021 fiscal year are estimated at $14,241,657. The sources of this income include property taxes, franchise fees, licenses and permits, fines, grants and state revenues, services and repayments, and “du jour” financing repayment.
Other revenue sources include state grants, the gas tax, hotel/motel taxes, the library fund, the building code fund, and the 9-1-1 tax fund.
Coos Bay has 111 employees. Two new employees were proposed: one to manage the wastewater contract and a new dispatcher. The positions will remain open until after an assessment of revenues in January.
Wastewater
About $9.66 million of the city’s budget is dedicated to wastewater. These funds go to operation of the treatment plants and projects to design, improve or replace pump stations and inflow projects and other upgrades.
The budget committee approved a rate increase of 5.5% under the advisement of a consultant, to help manage these costs, and the payment of associated debt.
Problems with the contractor that runs the plants, OMI, may necessitate a change of operator, either to a separate contractor or to the city taking over this work. The problems have included permitting violations, high turnover and human-caused spills. There are provisions within the budget to pay for this change, depending on the results of upcoming negotiations.
Timber Sale
The city’s biannual timber sale may be postponed this year, due to what Craddock called a “soft market.” While Craddock was unsure whether the market would bounce back, the budget reflected a $100,000 cost to cut the timber and $100,000 projected income from the timber sale.
“So, for now it’s a wash,” he said, “We have to determine whether it’s worth going out or not.”
The city owns some 800 acres of timber and conducts a timber cut to 40 acres of this land every two years. The proceeds from the sale of this timber are applied to capital projects to purchase items like new police vehicles.
The Coos-Bay North Bend Water Board owns 800 acres of land in the same area and will not be doing a timber cut this year.
Police
Coos Bay Police Department’s budget for the year is just under $5 million for the department itself and an additional $1 million for the police communications department.
Expenditures went up by $185,691 in the police department over the previous year. The largest portion of this increase is in salaries, which went up by $117,765. The police department also budgeted for an additional $5,200 for new uniforms, bringing the yearly budget for that cost to $22,200.
Expenditures in the communications department went up by $93,155. Most of this increase is attributed to salaries, which went up by $78,287.
Streets, Parks and Sidewalks
The city set aside $1,941,778 for street improvements, $1,918,700 for parks improvements and $2,374,500 for bikes and pedestrian paths. Much of the funding for these items comes from the state, in the form of grants and the gas tax and from the transportation utility fee, property sales and Coos Bay Public Schools.
Some of the major projects covered in these three areas include a planned resurfacing of the Mingus Park Pool, dredging for Mingus Pond, the installation and improvement of sidewalks for the Safe Routes to School project, construction for Coos Bay Village and improvements to Fourth Street.
