The City of Coos Bay staff have been busy preparing the 2023-24 proposed budgets which include the City and Urban Renewal Agency (URA). The proposals will be presented to the Budget Committee on Thursday, May 4, 2023, starting at 6 p.m.

This is a public meeting and will also be streamed live on the City’s YouTube Channel. Remote attendance is available via Zoom and can be accessed through the agenda for each meeting, found on the City’s website on the Agendas and Minutes page.    

