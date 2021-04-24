Coos Bay city leaders are one step closer to having a plan for the city government’s next year.
The city’s budget committee, made up of city councilors and citizen volunteers, met last week to review the city’s proposed budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which begins on July 1.
City activities for the next fiscal year are limited to what’s been budgeted for in the annual process. The proposed budget advanced by the budget committee last week was prepared by city staff, and the city council will formally review and approve the budget in June.
“I’ve always said this, I think our budget is one of the most important documents that the city has,” City Manager Rodger Craddock told budget committee members during their meeting April 15.
Some revenues face COVID declines
One of the key takeaways from the next year’s budget is the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Coos Bay, like most businesses — and we are a business, we’re just the public’s business — we are affected by the recent and ongoing pandemic,” Craddock told the committee.
The recommended budget expects a decline in some city revenues, particularly in the funds the city receives from state gas taxes, local lodging taxes, property taxes and earned interest.
City leaders project a reduction in the city’s gas tax funds, with $1.15 million expected next year, compared $1.2 million received in the 2018-2019 year before the pandemic. The city projected to bring in $1.225 million in gas tax during the current year, but City Finance Director Nichole Rutherford wasn’t sure the city would actually meet that target.
In hotel taxes, the city’s expecting to receive around $380,000 in the coming year. That’s more optimistic than the $340,000 the city projected for the current year, and the $351,000 the city received last fiscal year, but is still lower than the $437,000 the city received the year prior the pandemic.
“We have a slight hopeful estimate that our transient lodging tax will be up, we’re hoping that we’re going to see COVID fade away just a bit, maybe not permanently or fully, but there is a slight increase there — not back to where we would have been had we had a full year of the increased (tax) rate, but a little better,” Rutherford told the committee.
Another reduction in projected revenue for the city is coming not from the virus, but from voters.
In addition to largely decriminalizing many drugs across the state, Measure 110, approved by Oregon voters in November, changes how the state’s marijuana tax revenue is spent.
Under the old law, cities and counties received a percentage of the state’s marijuana tax revenue.
That’s still the case, but the total amount those percentages apply to is now subject to an annual cap. The rest of the funds above that capped amount are distributed to a statewide fund for providing drug treatment and recovery services.
Coos Bay’s payout from those funds has been declining: The city received $130,000 in state marijuana revenue in the 2018-2019 budget year, and $65,000 the year after that.
For the current year — for which the Measure 110 change has partially been in effect — the city expects to receive $30,000. Next year, it projects to get just $5,000.
The city’s revenue picture isn’t all bad, though.
City officials expect to receive this year the first of two $1.6 million COVID-19 relief aid payments from the American Rescue Plan passed by congress in March. The city projects the funds will actually leave the city with a higher ending fund balance next year.
Rutherford told budget committee members there was still little guidance about how those funds could be spent, but that they can be spent to make up for lost revenue, and on pandemic-related items like cleaning services and protective gear.
Wastewater transition is major project
The city’s biggest change in the new fiscal year is a significant one, with 18 new employees to hire and hundreds of new assets to manage and operate: Starting July 6, the city will take over the maintenance and operation of its wastewater system, after two decades of contracting for the service.
“It’s a very large utility that all our citizens need. We have over 90 miles of pipe in the ground, 26 pump stations, two treatment plants, and I couldn’t even remember how many thousands of catch basins or manholes,” Craddock said.
The city council agreed earlier this year to take over the system, after the city’s contractor sought significant fee increases and city leaders sought significant service improvements.
The biggest impact of that transition will be the hiring of new employees to run the city’s system. Craddock told committee members last week the city is already bringing those employees on board, with several staff already hired.
Those new employees have an impact on the city’s budget, with personnel expenses projected to face big increases in the new year — but the city still projects the move away from contracting out the work for the wastewater plant will save a few hundred thousand dollars in the next fiscal year.
Other changes proposed
The proposed budget for the next fiscal year includes a few other changes to city services and projects.
The funds the city had tucked away for assisting with the development with the Hollering Place properties is being shifted to other projects, after leaders from the city and the Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians announced they’re putting the project on indefinite hold.
The project would have constructed a tribal cultural center on the upper bluff at Newmark Avenue and Empire Boulevard and a mixed-use development on the property below.
The tribe will retain the ownership of the upper bluff, signed over to the tribe by the city last year, and the city will explore options for the future development of the lower property.
“Economic impacts associated with the COVID crisis has significantly impacted the ability of the Tribe to proceed with development of the property,” city and tribe leaders wrote in a press release last week.
The funds the city had saved for the project will instead go towards the development of a roundabout at the same intersection, as well as to-be-determined urban renewal projects in the Empire area.
Another change in the city’s budget for the next year: the addition of an assistant city manager.
Craddock told budget committee members last week he plans to retire in three years, and wants to begin training Rutherford as his possible replacement.
“So July 1 marks another change in the city. I’m getting a little long in the tooth — I’ve been with the city now 30 years since I started as a reserve (officer),” Craddock said Thursday. “As you know, we are very big on succession planning here in the city, and we do that for every department.”
On Tuesday, the city council approved a three-year contract with Craddock, which reduces his city-funded salary and allows him to begin drawing from the state’s public employee retirement fund.
The city’s public safety departments are projecting slight changes in the coming fiscal year, too.
The city’s police budget is largely the same as the year before, with a slight increase in the funds allocated for the city’s Homeward Bound program, which pays for people living unsheltered to return to other parts of the country where they have family or other connections.
In the fire department, Chief Mark Anderson told budget committee members about a plan to ensure a full staff over the summer, when many of the Southwestern Oregon Community College students who work for the department during the school year go home.
The department’s new summer program under the budget will include hiring three of those students part-time to stay as maintenance workers during the summer.
And in the only budget item which prompted any level of during their meeting, the budget committee agreed to add a $5,000 discretionary fund for grant-seeking organizations.
Each budget cycle the city allocates some grants for community organizations. Budget committee members disagreed about which organizations to fund, after some nonprofits which applied in the past didn’t apply again this year.
Instead of directly allocating to those organizations, most on the committee agreed to the discretionary fund, which organizations can apply to receive funds from throughout the year.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow or the next week because we’re still not out of the COVID-19 situation, and I think that would be a good place to put funding for our community,” said committee member Colleen Sutton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In