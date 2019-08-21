{{featured_button_text}}
Bryan's Home

Bryan's Home wears a fresh coat of paint Tuesday along U.S. Highway 101 in North Bend after a weekend of work painting the exterior. Non-profit Operation Rebuild Hope has is working on the roof of the building which will eventually house U.S. military veterans.

 Ed Glazar The World

NORTH BEND — Operation Rebuild Hope’s major restoration project, Bryan’s Home, is on its way to receiving a brand new roof.

GAF, the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America, and Allied Building Products Corp., a Beacon Roofing Supply company, both donated roofing materials to ORH estimated at a combined value of about $11,000.

The materials are expected to arrive to North Bend next Thursday, Aug. 29, according to a press release by ORH. In preparation, volunteers have already begun tearing down the current roof under the supervision of U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force veteran Ronnie Long.

A licensed contractor, Long will also be overseeing the entire project. With over 2,000 square feet to reroof, Krystal Hopper, the communication’s director for ORH, said they hope to have it completed by Sept. 7.

Hopper also added anyone with experience in roofing who would like to assist can give her a call at 541-294-5185 or email her at krystal@operationrebuildhope.org.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-2039 or by email at amanda.linares@theworldlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0