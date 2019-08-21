NORTH BEND — Operation Rebuild Hope’s major restoration project, Bryan’s Home, is on its way to receiving a brand new roof.
GAF, the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America, and Allied Building Products Corp., a Beacon Roofing Supply company, both donated roofing materials to ORH estimated at a combined value of about $11,000.
The materials are expected to arrive to North Bend next Thursday, Aug. 29, according to a press release by ORH. In preparation, volunteers have already begun tearing down the current roof under the supervision of U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force veteran Ronnie Long.
A licensed contractor, Long will also be overseeing the entire project. With over 2,000 square feet to reroof, Krystal Hopper, the communication’s director for ORH, said they hope to have it completed by Sept. 7.
Hopper also added anyone with experience in roofing who would like to assist can give her a call at 541-294-5185 or email her at krystal@operationrebuildhope.org.