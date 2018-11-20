COOS COUNTY – Operation Rebuild Hope’s goal to purchase what will be known as Bryan’s Home has been met.
On Monday, Operation Rebuild Hope founder Patrick Wright made the announcement that “we reached our first financial goal of $20,000, so we are purchasing the property when escrow closes Dec. 15,” he said.
The property is on Highway 101 in North Bend, the rundown yellow house on the west side of the street that can be seen shortly after entering town. Wright plans on turning that property into a self-sustained veteran housing operation, where veterans down on their luck can find a home and work.
Wright decided to name it Bryan’s Home after his friend Bryan Bertrand, who he attended Marshfield High School alongside. Both joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served overseas. However, Bertrand became the first reported casualty in Afghanistan from Coos County when he died on Jan. 27, 2002.
Having now raised enough money to move forward with Bryan’s Home came as a relief for Wright, he said.
“It’s a small community, so when you put your name on the line and say you’re going to do something . . . a year ago I said we were going to do this and now we are,” Wright said. “It shows the community when I say it will happen, it will.”
Wright is still taking donations for renovating Bryan’s Home. To donate, visit www.operationrebuildhope.org or donate through Operation Rebuild Hope’s Facebook page where a donate button has been set up. To mail a donation, checks or cash can be sent to 2001 Union Avenue, Suite 109 in North Bend. Donations can also be dropped off at Operation Rebuild Hope’s office at 2005 Union Avenue in North Bend.
“We’re really looking forward to beginning,” Wright said of the project.