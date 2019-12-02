NORTH BEND — Over 20 local veterans and their families received a free meal basket last Tuesday, Nov. 26, from Bryan’s Home as part of its inaugural Thanksgiving event.
With a $1,200 donation from McKay’s Market, Angela Archer, of Bryan’s Home, said the organization was able to purchase about 22 meal baskets which staff members filled with Thanksgiving food items.
Also at Tuesday's event was Southwestern Oregon Community College’s softball and baseball teams, who donated additional baskets. Overall, volunteers for the event, which was open to the public, handed out nearly 30 baskets to those in need as well as giving out care packages with hygiene supplies and everyday essentials.
According to Archer, a community member who wishes to remain anonymous also donated dozens of $250 gift cards to be handed out to veterans.
As veterans themselves, Archer said the staff at Bryan’s Home knew they had to do something to give back to folks this year who may be struggling and in need of help.
With the event being a huge success, the organization is planning on hosting the giveaway again next year. Archer said she's hoping it becomes an annual tradition.