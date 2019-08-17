NORTH BEND — Bryan’s Home has a new look.
The transitional home aimed at helping homeless veterans get back on their feet transformed over the weekend as it was selected by national retailer Sherwin-Williams to receive a fresh coat of paint.
As part of its annual National Painting Week, employees from Sherwin-Williams volunteered their time to help prep and paint the home in North Bend free of charge.
As part of its annual National Painting Week, employees from Sherwin-Williams volunteered their time to help prep and paint the home in North …
Destiny Cook, a Sherwin-Williams sales associate, was among the group of employees from Coos Bay, Grants Pass and Roseburg who participated in the service project Saturday and Sunday.
“When I first heard about Bryan’s Home I was instantly touched by its story,” said Cook. “You can really see how much heart and love the community has put into this project. It’s pretty special.”
More than 50 gallons of donated Sherwin-Williams paint was used for the entire home and its employees collectively logged about 100 hours of volunteer work.
The colors selected to paint the home, which were custom shades of red, white and blue, were hand-picked by Bryan’s family. Volunteers from Operation Rebuild Hope as well as friends and family members of the Bertrand family also assisted over the weekend in painting the decades-old home.
Patty Bertrand, Bryan’s mother, said she along with her husband, Bruce, daughter Rebecca and son-in-law Scott, worked together to narrow down their options and select the colors that they felt best fit the home.
“We thought the colors were kind of patriotic and similar to our own home,” she said. “It’s just been thrilling to see how much work has gone in and far the home has come.”
Community members interested in learning more about Bryan’s Home or becoming volunteers can still do so by visiting Operation Rebuild Hope’s website at https://operationrebuildhope.org/.