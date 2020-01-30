NORTH BEND — The first interior wall for Bryan’s Home has been put up.
“We have done a lot of exterior work and most assume by the way the building looks we’re done but we haven’t worked on the inside much,” said Patrick Wright, founder of nonprofit Operation Rebuild Hope that assists veterans in need. Bryan’s Home is a division of the nonprofit, which will house homeless veterans and help get them back on their feet.
Wright said it is “incredible” to see the first interior wall go up at Bryan’s Home and estimated that the downstairs portion will be completed within two months. The building itself is on track to be finished by August.
“You have a thought and vision of what it could be, have it drawn up by an architect and then put up by a contractor … it’s incredible to see it come to life,” Wright said.
Initial framing of the downstairs will be finished by the end of this week, followed by plumbing, electrical and fire suppression work. ReachOut Worldwide has decided to help the nonprofit by donating $4,000 to cover materials for the interior, having already helped over the summer by paying for siding on the building.
In addition, local skilled laborers are donating their time to finish the flooring, painting and electrical work.
“This is a community collaboration on the big expenses,” Wright said. “Right now it’s on autopilot. I was on the roof over the summer where my team was doing a lot of the construction, but because of the budget we hired professionals for the important stuff. We’re in a good position right now, which allows us to think about our next step.”
Founder of Operation Rebuild Hope, Patrick Wright, said more Bryan's Home locations will open throughout the community down the road.
Right now, the nonprofit is focused on raising $30,000 to cover the fire suppression costs, an expense that wasn’t anticipated going into the project. There are also two fundraisers going on now for other aspects of Bryan’s Home, starting with a sponsor for each room that will serve as a living space for veterans in need.
For interested sponsors, each room is $5,000 while the family units and office space is $8,000 to be built out. The doors to each room will be labeled with the sponsor’s name.
The second fundraiser going on is a list of needed items at Harry’s Electric and Plumbing, including faucets. Interested donors can go to the store, pick out an item and purchase it for the nonprofit.
“People can buy an item and then say they bought a light for Bryan’s Home,” Wright said.
For more information or to donate, visit operationrebuildhope.org.
As work on Bryan’s Home wraps up, Wright is looking for property to place small homes donated by Relevant Building. These homes will be extensions of Bryan’s Home, serving as living quarters for homeless veterans.
“Bryan’s Home is not our finish line,” Wright said. “It is our starting point. We will have more homes like this in our community.”