NORTH BEND — North Bend firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon in a heavily vegetated area near Southwest Oregon Regional Airport.
According to North Bend Fire Chief Jim Brown, at approximately 2:04 p.m. firefighters received a call of a brush fire on the corner of East Airport Way and Colorado Ave.
It appeared the fire had spread from a campfire that was set up, which they believed to be a part of a homeless camp, said Brown. There were no injuries reported and no significant damage to the property.
The occupants of the camp had fled the area before firefighters arrived, said Brown. The brush fire had spread out to about 800 square feet before being put out.
North Bend police assisted firefighters by directing traffic. According to Brown, firefighters were on scene in approximately four minutes.