A tall, glass bottle filled with layers of colored sand shines brightly in 11-year-old Angela Armstrong’s hands as she explains what each color means as well as the person it represents. A constant reminder of all those in her life who love her, Angela holds her bottle, which has room left on top to fill with more sand, with lots of pride. Her mom, dad, grandmother and cat, as well as her adoptive parents Jennifer and Carl Armstrong are all inside the bottle, she says.