COOS BAY — For 26 years now, local patriot Bruce Wheeler has cleaned and restored American flags that have been thrown away.
Wheeler works at the Public Disposal and Recycling Center at the south end of Coos Bay, and whenever he finds a flag that has been thrown out, he takes it home to clean and restore. After Wheeler finds and cleans the flags they're put aside until Gary Coppenger comes around to the recycling center and delivers them to the American Legion Post 34.
Bruce Wheeler runs his excavator Friday at the Public Disposal and Recycling Center in Coos Bay. For 26 years, Wheeler has cleaned and restore…
"He sets them aside for me and I pick them up every week or two," Coppenger said. "I box them up and take them over to the American Legion."
The American Legion retires some of the flags at an annual ceremony they hold on Flag Day, while the rest of the flags are sent to the crematorium to be placed on veterans who have passed away.
Wheeler began pulling flags out of the garbage because he just couldn't see them being disposed of improperly.
“I’m a patriotic guy, and so many people have died for what that flag stands for that I can’t see them just tossed in the garbage,” Wheeler said. “It’s like cremating somebody and then just tossing their ashes.”
Recently, the American Legion recognized Wheeler's efforts by presenting him with a plaque for "Meritorious Service that Supports the Aims and Purposes of The American Legion.”
"One of our big focuses is when there are Americans doing something like Wheeler is doing that support American values, but isn't seeking any recognition," American Legion Post 34 Commander Tyler Nickel said. "We wanted to honor him because he's just doing this out of the kindness of his heart, and respecting the flag of our country."
Wheeler said that receiving the plaque was surprising, and that he never expected it.
“It was cool … I was just doing it because I thought it was the right thing to do,” Wheeler said.
According to Wheeler, finding flags that folks have thrown away is pretty common.
“Sometimes I’ll find three or four in a day, and other times I’ll go a couple weeks without finding one. On the average though I’d say I find six flags a month,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler’s been pulling flags out of the garbage for so long that now some of his co-workers will pull out flags they come across for him.
“On my watch I pull out every flag I can find. Whether they’re ripped or not, we take care of them,” Wheeler said.
Nickel said he was surprised at how many flags are thrown away, and he thinks it's because people don't how to properly dispose of them. He wanted people to know that The American Legion is one of the proper ways to dispose of flags.
"We do have plans on asking the post office to donate old mail drop boxes, and putting them around town with our logo on it as a flag drop point," Nickel said.