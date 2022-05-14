Governor Kate Brown traveled to Coos County last week, where she visited the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians. The governor was joined by Tribal Chair Brad Kneaper and Vice Chair Julie Siestreem, as well as other Tribal Council members and staff.
The governor visited culturally relevant sites, including Sunset Bay State Park and Gregory Point, Tribal Hall and the Plankhouse. The governor also visited the Tribe’s natural resources center, which included a tour of the natural resources lab, green house, curation room and canoe shelter.
“I was delighted to visit with the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians,” said Governor Brown. “I want to thank Chair Brad Kneaper, Vice Chair Julie Siestreem, and the other Tribal Council members and staff for hosting me, and especially for allowing me the opportunity to learn about the efforts the Tribe is making to preserve coastal waterways––which are central to the Tribe’s culture, subsistence, and way of life. I look forward to future opportunities to strengthen Oregon’s long-standing government-to-government relationship with the Tribe.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In