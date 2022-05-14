A close look

Gov. Kate Brown examines an oar while visiting a canoe shelter with the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians.

 Contributed photo

Governor Kate Brown traveled to Coos County last week, where she visited the ​​Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians. The governor was joined by Tribal Chair Brad Kneaper and Vice Chair Julie Siestreem, as well as other Tribal Council members and staff. 

The governor visited culturally relevant sites, including Sunset Bay State Park and Gregory Point, Tribal Hall and the Plankhouse. The governor also visited the Tribe’s natural resources center, which included a tour of the natural resources lab, green house, curation room and canoe shelter. 

“I was delighted to visit with the ​​Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians,” said Governor Brown. “I want to thank Chair Brad Kneaper, Vice Chair Julie Siestreem, and the other Tribal Council members and staff for hosting me, and especially for allowing me the opportunity to learn about the efforts the Tribe is making to preserve coastal waterways––which are central to the Tribe’s culture, subsistence, and way of life. I look forward to future opportunities to strengthen Oregon’s long-standing government-to-government relationship with the Tribe.”

1
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

What steps have you taken to prepare for wildfire season?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments