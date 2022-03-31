Oregon Governor Kate Brown has signed into law House Bill 4139, which will ensure the state is modernizing infrastructure in a more environmentally friendly way to fight climate change. The new law, Buy Clean Oregon, will require state regulators to conduct life cycle assessments for select construction and maintenance materials used for public infrastructure projects and also identify funding for medium- and heavy-duty zero-emissions charging infrastructure.
“When we talk about legislation that is good for the environment, too often people fear that it will come at the expense of jobs or the economy,” said Speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives, Representative Dan Rayfield (D-16). “We need to lift up the bills that prove such a fear is largely unfounded, and this bill is a prime example. It unifies something that is good for the environment by reducing carbon emissions, and also good for jobs and frankly the whole industry.”
The BlueGreen Alliance and its labor and environmental allies have successfully made progress on similar legislation in several states, including Colorado, Minnesota, Washington, and California, where the first Buy Clean law passed in 2017. Groups in support of the measure said it will accelerate the state’s goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2040.
“Buy Clean Oregon ensures taxpayer money is being spent wisely, in a way that protects our state’s environment, economy, and the health of all Oregonians. This new law will level the playing field for responsible Oregon manufacturers that invest in efficiency upgrades, pollution controls, and fairly-produced, low-carbon materials,” said Oregon state Policy Manager Ranfis Giannettino Villatoro. “Today’s bill signing not only underscores Oregon’s strong commitment to clean procurement and manufacturing but also positions Oregon alongside neighbors that have passed similar laws—making the West Coast the home for Buy Clean.”
