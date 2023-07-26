State Sen. David Brock Smith said he is pleased with the 2023 legislative session, saying many bills he sponsored were passed by the House and Senate.
The bills Brock Smith sponsored that were approved included:
HB2426 – Boshart Davis - Authorizes self-service dispensing of Class 1 flammable liquids at retail dispensary.
HB2645 – Morgan - Increases penalties for possession of certain amounts of fentanyl. Punishes by maximum of 364 days’ imprisonment, $6,250 fine, or both. Provides that delivery of fentanyl may be charged as commercial drug offense in specified circumstances. Increases sentencing guidelines crime category level for delivery of fentanyl for consideration. Adds alternative manner of measuring fentanyl for purposes of calculating crime category level for certain offenses involving possession, delivery or manufacture of fentanyl. Provides that misdemeanor-level unlawful possession of fentanyl is designated drug-related misdemeanor for purposes of supervising entity and supervision funding, justice and municipal court jurisdiction and eligibility for earned reduction of supervision.
HB2687 – Owens - Authorizes State Department of Agriculture to issue public applicator licenses and public trainee certificates to employees of federally recognized Indian tribes for purposes of pesticide application on lands other than Indian country.
HB2689 – Owens - Provides licensing exemption for person slaughtering not more than 1,000 rabbits for use as human food.
HB2725 – Goodwin - Prohibits pharmacy benefit manager from retroactively denying or reducing payment on claim after adjudication unless pharmacy and pharmacy benefit manager agree that payment was incorrect due to clerical error. Prohibits pharmacy benefit manager from imposing fees on pharmacies after point of sale. Requires pharmacy benefit manager, if denying or reducing reimbursement on claim, to provide notice to pharmacy of specific claim that is denied or reduced and explanation for denial or reduction.
HB3037 – Neron - Directs Oregon State University Extension Service to collaborate with Department of Education for purpose of identifying and collecting student data relevant for maintenance of outdoor school programs
HB3179 – Helm - Modifies definition of “renewable energy facility” for purposes of county permitting process for solar photovoltaic power generation facility. Requires county to require applicant for permit to establish solar photovoltaic power generation facility using certain number of acres to provide decommissioning plan that includes bonding or other security. Prohibits Department of Transportation from discriminating against or favoring renewable energy facility when reviewing or granting application to place, build or construct on right of way of state highway or county road.
HB3211 – Gomberg - Authorizes holder of certain water right certificates that authorize storage of water for municipal use to change authorized point of diversion and place of use without losing priority of right under specified circumstances. Provides that authorization applies to applications for change filed after effective date of Act and before January 1, 2026.
HB3362 – Conrad - Allows County to validate unit of land that had been approved for recognition that was later revoked after sale to innocent purchaser. Sunsets January 2, 2025. Until April 1, 2024, allows additional appeals to Land Use Board of Appeals challenging certain land use approvals based on forgery for non-innocent purchasers.
HB3410 – Rayfield - Appropriates moneys to Higher Education Coordinating Commission for distribution for purposes related to outdoor recreation economy. Limits biennial expenditures from lottery moneys allocated from Administrative Services Economic Development Fund to Oregon Business Development Department for purpose of awarding matching grants to membership organizations and business accelerators in outdoor gear and apparel industry. Appropriates moneys to Oregon Department of Administrative Services to provide grant to Regional Rural Revitalization Strategies Consortium to plan for and develop housing. Limits biennial expenditures from lottery moneys allocated from Administrative Services Economic Development Fund to Oregon Business Development Department to award grants to county fair operators in response to negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on county fair operators’ earned revenue. Limits biennial expenditures from lottery moneys allocated from Administrative Services Economic Development Fund to Oregon Business Development Department for purpose of awarding grants for formation, improvement and operation of small business development centers. Appropriates moneys to Oregon Department of Administrative Services for distribution to Oregon Coast Visitors Association to be expended on various projects. Appropriates moneys from General Fund to State Department of Agriculture for purpose of funding grant program related to establishments that process and sell meat products. Extends sunset of grant program. Appropriates moneys to Higher Education Coordinating Commission to fund new program established to support strategic investments in maritime workforce development programs and activities.
HB3426 – Grayber - Requires 9-8-8 crisis hotline centers to have policies and train staff on serving firefighters and other first responders
HB3458 – McLain - Limits issues that may be basis for appeal of land use decisions where local government amends comprehensive plan or land use regulations.
HB3596 – Nosse - Allows person to practice surgical technology at health care facility if person has completed and is certified by specified apprenticeship program.
HB3632 -- Kropf - Increases statute of limitations for first degree sex crimes to 20 years after commission of crime or, for minor victim, any time before victim attains 30 years of age, whichever occurs later.
HCR1 – Marsh - Commends Southern Oregon University on its 150th anniversary and for being an inclusive, sustainable university for the future that guides all learners to develop knowledge, capacities and audacity to innovate boldly and create lives of purpose.
HCR12 – Helm - In memoriam: Frank Moore, 1923-2022
SB53 – Findley - Adds members of household and domestic partner of candidate to list of persons who may not be employed to open ballot envelopes, handle ballots, prepare ballots for counting or count ballots. Limits personnel authorized to verify signatures on ballots to match personnel authorized to count ballots.
SB57 – Findley - Removes prohibition against sale, offer for sale, maintenance or control of female cattle of beef breed that have not been vaccinated against brucellosis.
SB406 – Weber - Requires certain cities and communities in Tillamook County to allow middle housing on residentially zoned lands, to adopt housing production strategies and to accommodate estimated housing needs upon lands inventoried as buildable lands. Requires Oregon Department of Administrative Services and Housing and Community Services Department to include those cities and communities within Oregon Housing Needs Analysis. Requires Department of Land Conservation and Development to adopt rules establishing deadlines for those Tillamook County cities and communities to meet urbanization requirement and authorizes Land Conservation and Development Commission to adopt rules to allow cooperation among those cities, communities and county to meet those requirements.
SB420 – Patterson - Directs Department of Human Services to provide specified services to individuals with brain injuries and to convene Brain Injury Advisory Committee. Requires department to report to Legislative Assembly during odd-numbered year regular sessions on services provided and number of individuals served.
SB507 – Golden - Makes certain changes to farm direct marketing law.
SB628 – Lieber - Requires health benefit plan and health care service contract coverage of pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders associated with streptococcal infections and pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome.
SB643 – Knopp - Modifies provisions relating to sales of homemade foods
SB644 – Knopp - Amends requirements relating to wildfire hazard mitigation for development of accessory dwelling units on lands zoned for rural residential use.
SB718 – Girod - Provides that year in which Governor declares that drought exists, or is likely to exist, within county does not count toward period of time for forfeiture of water right for nonuse for holder of water right within county. Removes reference to repealed federal law
SB816 – Manning - Modifies duration of Family Abuse Prevention Act restraining orders.
SB864 – Hansell - Provides that person who voluntarily fights wildfire on private forestland is not civilly liable for injury to person or property resulting from good faith performance of firefighting efforts.
SB931 – Meek - Authorizes Environmental Quality Commission to adopt rules for determining whether community or area-wide sewerage system is available for purposes of sewage disposal system construction permit. Prohibits Department of Environmental Quality from determining community or area-wide sewerage system is available unless sewerage system is within 200 feet of property to be served. Sunsets prohibition on January 2, 2025.
SB955 - Appropriates moneys from General Fund to support implementation of AgriStress Helpline in Oregon.
SB957 – Hansell - Expands types of prior convictions that increase offense level for crime of public indecency. Modifies crime of luring a minor to include engaging in sexual conduct in immediate presence of minor for purposes of inducing minor to engage in sexual conduct.
SB1034 – Manning - Department from State School Fund for purpose of paying costs of educational services provided through programs operated by military department for at-risk youth.
SB1040 – Anderson - Directs Department of Early Learning and Care to establish and administer by rule pilot program for childcare micro centers. Requires department to report to committee or interim committee of Legislative Assembly related to early learning and care no later than September 15, 2025. Sunsets January 2, 2026.
SB1052 – Taylor - Modifies crimes related to involuntary servitude and human trafficking. Establishes affirmative defense for human trafficking victims. Directs Oregon Criminal Justice Commission to classify subjecting another person to involuntary servitude crimes as specified crime categories when victim was under 18 years of age at time of offense. Provides that certain evidence concerning victim of human trafficking involving involuntary servitude is not admissible. Extends statute of limitations for civil action based on violation of conduct constituting involuntary servitude or human trafficking. Requires alcohol service permittee to report suspected human trafficking on licensed premises. Directs Board on Public Safety Standards and Training to include human trafficking investigation training in minimum training required for basic police officer certification. Directs Department of Justice to develop training for certain state agencies concerning human trafficking awareness and prevention. Requires employees designated by specified agencies to annually complete training
SCR2 – Thatcher - Recognizes and honors service members of Oregon National Guard.
