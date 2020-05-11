COOS BAY —The east lane of South Broadway Avenue between Commercial and Market avenues will be closed from Monday, May 11 to Friday, May 22 to replace a sidewalk. The sidewalk next to Wells Fargo Bank is slated to be demolished and replaced.
The closure, according to a City of Coos Bay press release, will allow city and contractors crews to access the sidewalk. Those with questions are asked to contact the Coos Bay Public Works and Community Development Department at 541-269-8918.
