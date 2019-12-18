COOS BAY — Bay Area Hospital will host an open house Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 for their new child care center, Bright Beginnings Learning Center.
The open house and ribbon cutting will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 250 Hull St. in Coos Bay. The open house will provide an opportunity for people to tour the space and get information about what the Center will offer.
You have free articles remaining.
"At Bright Beginnings Learning Center, our mission is to focus on the individual needs of each child and their families while providing high quality, reliable, and safe care readying children for lifelong learning," states BAH's announcement of the open house.