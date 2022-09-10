Running again

Twenty years after he left the mayor's office in North Bend, John Briggs is running again, saying the need for new leadership made him re-enter local politics.

After he left the position as North Bend mayor in 2002, John Briggs never planned to run for office again. That was until he watched a city council meeting earlier this year.

During that meeting, an employee of Rite Aid spoke to the council and talked about how a homeless man at the store made her fear for her life. Briggs said the response from incumbent Mayor Jessica Engelke infuriated him.

