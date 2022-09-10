After he left the position as North Bend mayor in 2002, John Briggs never planned to run for office again. That was until he watched a city council meeting earlier this year.
During that meeting, an employee of Rite Aid spoke to the council and talked about how a homeless man at the store made her fear for her life. Briggs said the response from incumbent Mayor Jessica Engelke infuriated him.
"Since this was the middle of public comment, unfortunately our mayor said this is public comment, your time is up and we don't have time to discuss it with you. I find that lacks in compassion. When do the citizens get to sit down with the council," Briggs asked. "I don't see it. That's why I'm running for mayor."
Briggs said he has other problems with Engelke's leadership and the direction the city is taking, but that moment was the one that pushed him to run for office again.
Another area Briggs shows concern about is Engelke's claim that the Main Street program is making a big difference in the community.
"I know Jessica Engelke really touts what she done. I know there's some good stuff that's come with that. But the Main Street Program is just down there," he said pointing toward downtown. "They've done nothing for the businesses down here all the way to Newmark."
Briggs said even with Main Street, he is disappointed when walking downtown.
"Twenty years ago when I was mayor, we had a lack of parking downtown, and we had all the storefronts open," he said. "It was not costing us $85,000 a year. These folks up there in the houses, they help pay. All funds belong to the citizens of North Bend. It is the job of the council and the city administrator to work with the funds available. To me, the most important part of the city is the residents."
Briggs, who served eight years on the airport board, said he was also dismayed when he learned the city of North Bend is considering cancelling a law enforcement agreement with the airport. If that were to happen, the airport could be forced to close.
"Many businesses would be affected as will our various medical facilities," Briggs said. "Why would the city even consider such an action. I believe this is evidence of poor leadership at city hall."
When Briggs was mayor from 2000 to 2002, he garnered some controversy when he supported a proposal to consolidate Coos Bay and North Bend. The voters in North Bend rejected that proposal, and Briggs said he has learned his lesson.
"I hereby state I heard their voice, and I will not support consolidation again," he said.
Briggs said he has three main objectives if elected.
First, would be to re-establish a sense of safety and security in the community.
"Right now, I don't feel that comfortable walking around," he said.
Second, Briggs wants a city government that is compassionate toward its residents.
A confessed fiscal conservative, Briggs said his third objective is to spend the city's money wisely.
"I want you to feel that your city's resources are spent wisely and on that which matter most to all the citizens," Briggs said.
Briggs said he is confident that North Bend is ready for change, and he is the person to lead the way.
"I've talked to a lot of people the last three weeks, and they all agree it's time to have a change," he said. "I'm 77 year full of vim and vigor, and I have more left in me."
As he begins the campaign, Briggs said he is eager to hear from the voters about what they want in the community.
"I don't know all the answers and I know I need to draw from the wisdom of the people," he said. "There's a lot of wisdom."
