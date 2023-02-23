Jeff Bridgens was recently hired by the city of North Bend as its finance director. He is a licensed accounting professional with over 20 years of experience. Bridgens’ background includes both public accounting and local government/not-for-profit experience. He served as an auditor while practicing public accounting, having extensive knowledge of audits of local governments and not-for-profit entities. He graduated from The University of Oregon and is a Certified Public Accountant.
“I am a native Oregonian and have spent most of my life in the state, though I have lived in Connecticut and Arizona. My fiance and I have six children; three are North Bend Bulldogs. We have family in Cottage Grove, Eugene, and California.”
What are your hobbies/interests?
“We are national park enthusiasts and try and visit new sites annually. If not at one of our children’s sporting events, we’re playing games – we love cribbage! I’m a fan of the Oregon Ducks, enjoy working in our yard, and am a huge Jeopardy fan.”
What are you looking forward to most in your new position?
“I’m looking forward to learning all about how the City of North Bend operates and getting to know the city staff.”
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In