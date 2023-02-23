Jeff Bridgens

Jeff Bridgens

Jeff Bridgens was recently hired by the city of North Bend as its finance director. He is a licensed accounting professional with over 20 years of experience. Bridgens’ background includes both public accounting and local government/not-for-profit experience. He served as an auditor while practicing public accounting, having extensive knowledge of audits of local governments and not-for-profit entities. He graduated from The University of Oregon and is a Certified Public Accountant.

